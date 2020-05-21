One more death at Northwood, one new case of COVID-19 in N.S.

For the third day in a row, Nova Scotia is reporting an additional COVID-19 related death at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax as well as one new case.

To date, Nova Scotia has 58 deaths and 1,046 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Northwood currently has 15 residents and four staff with active cases, while one other facility has one resident with an active case.

Nine individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in ICU, while 959 have recovered.

The province says the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 579 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.

Nova Scotia has 37,078 negative test results overall.