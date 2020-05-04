One more death, fourteen new cases of COVID-19 in N.S.

Nova Scotia is reporting one additional death related to COVID-19 at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality.

Fourteen new cases were identified yesterday, bringing the provincial totals to 985 confirmed cases, 30,441 negative test results, and 38 deaths.

There were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors' facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19 as of yesterday, involving 239 residents and 111 staff.

Six individuals are currently in hospital, two of those in ICU, while 638 individuals have now recovered.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.