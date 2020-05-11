One more death, one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia is reporting one additional death related to COVID-19 at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality.

That brings the total province-wide to 48.

There are three licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors' facilities in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

Northwood in Halifax currently has 156 residents and 18 staff with active cases, while one other facility has one staff member with an active case of COVID-19 and another facility has one resident with an active case.

One new case was identified Sunday for a total of 1,019 cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, but 767 individuals have now recovered.

Nine individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU.

Nova Scotia also has 33,869 negative test results.