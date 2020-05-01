One more death related to COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia is reporting one additional death related to COVID-19, bringing the total in the province to 29.

Government says the death occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality.

Twelves new cases of COVID-19 were identified on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 959, though 592 individuals have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Ten individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU.

As of Thursday there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors' facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 237 residents and 105 staff.

To date, Nova Scotia has 28,883 negative test results.