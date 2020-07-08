One new case of COVID-19 identified, five active cases in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia now has five cases of COVID-19 after another new case was identified in the province on Tuesday.

Government says the new case is a truck driver who travelled outside of Canada as an essential worker.

To date, the province has 55,818 negative test results, 1066 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 475 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday.

One person, whose COVID-19 infection is considered resolved, is being treated in hospital.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

