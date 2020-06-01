One new case of COVID-19 identified in N.S. on Sunday

One new case of COVID-19 was identified in Nova Scotia on Sunday.

That brings the provincial total to 1,057 confirmed cases, 42,426 negative test results, and 60 deaths.

Six individuals are currently in hospital, two of those in ICU.

Government says that 984 individuals have recovered, leaving just 13 active cases.

Northwood in Halifax is the only licensed long-term care home in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19 with 10 residents and four staff affected.

The facility's data is not updated at the same time as the overall provincial numbers.