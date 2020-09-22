One new case of COVID-19 identified in Nova Scotia Monday

Public Health says a new case of COVID-19 was identified in Nova Scotia on Monday.

A release states the case, in the Western Zone, is related to travel outside of Canada and is being investigated by Public Health.

The new case reported on Tuesday is the only active case of COVID-19 in the province.

To date, Nova Scotia has 88,459 negative test results, 1,087 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

Government says one person is currently hospitalized in ICU for COVID-19.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 681 Nova Scotia tests on September 21.