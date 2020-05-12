One new case of COVID-19 in N.S., 97 more people have recovered

There is just one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia to report today and 97 individuals have recovered.

Government says the province has 34,204 negative test results, 1,020 positive COVID-19 test results, and 48 deaths to date, while 864 individuals have recovered.

Nine individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in ICU.

There are three licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors' facilities in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

Northwood in Halifax currently has 157 residents and eight staff with active cases, another facility has one staff member with an active case, and the third facility has one resident with an active case.