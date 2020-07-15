One new case of COVID-19 in N.S., two active cases total

Nova Scotia has two active cases of COVID-19 after a new case was identified on Tuesday.

The provincial government says the source of infection for this new case, which is in the Central Zone, remains under investigation by Public Health.

The affected individual is in hospital.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 444 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 58,315 negative test results, 1,067 positive cases, and 63 deaths.