One new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

Public Health says one new case of COVID-19 was identified in Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

A release states the new case is in the Northern Zone and is under investigation.

This brings the number of active cases if COVID-19 in Nova Scotia to five.

Government says all five active cases are located in the Northern Zone.

To date, the province has 69,312 negative test results, 1,076 confirmed cases, and 64 deaths.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 448 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday.