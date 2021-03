Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Friday.

The new case is in the Eastern Zone, and Public Health says it's currently under investigation.

Government says 1,074 tests were administered at rapid-testing pop-up sites in Spryfield, Bedford, and Upper Tantallon between March 5th and 11th.

As of yesterday, 46,891 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 15,655 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.