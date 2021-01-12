One new case of COVID-19 reported in Central Zone on Tuesday

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 in the Central Zone on Tuesday.

Officials say the case is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There are currently 27 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia, but no one is being treated for it in hospital.

Government says Phase 1 of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout program is underway and 13,450 doses of the vaccine have been received so far.

New shipments are arriving weekly and the province says it is reserving half of every shipment to ensure second doses are available.

A release states 3,831 doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 1,076 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 131,581 tests for COVID-19, with 445 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,408 Nova Scotia tests on January 11th.