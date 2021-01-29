One new case of COVID-19 reported in N.S. on Friday

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Nova Scotia on Friday.

Public Health says the travel-related case is in the Eastern Zone and the individual is self-isolating as required.

Officials say there are nine active cases remaining in the province, with one person being treated in hospital.

To date 14,589 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 2,714 Nova Scotians receiving two doses.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 158,872 tests for COVID-19, with 488 positive cases and no deaths.

553 tests were administered between January 22nd and 28th at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax and Sydney.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,588 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.