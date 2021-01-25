One new case of COVID-19 reported in N.S. on Sunday

Only one new case of COVID-19 was reported in Nova Scotia over the weekend, and there are just 19 active cases in the province.

Government said yesterday that the new case involves a Dalhousie University student in the Central Zone who lives off-campus.

The student, who is from Nova Scotia, is self-isolating as required.

Some restrictions in the province are also easing today, allowing mental health and addictions support groups to meet in groups of up to 25 instead of 10, with physical distancing.

Sports teams can start playing games, but spectators are not permitted, and there can be no games or tournaments involving teams that would not regularly play against each other.

Arts and culture performances can only be virtual and cannot have in-person spectators.

The limit for sports practices, training and games and arts and culture rehearsals and classes will return to 50

Other province-wide restrictions are continuing until 11:59 p.m. on February 7th.