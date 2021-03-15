One new case of COVID-19 reported in N.S. on Sunday

There was one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia yesterday.

The case in the Central Zone is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

There are now 18 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Four new cases were reported on Saturday.

Three were in Western Zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases, with one in Central Zone related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

The province also said on Saturday that the case reported Friday in the Eastern Zone is being removed from the cumulative case count, as the investigation revealed the case was previously diagnosed in another province.