One new case of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick Wednesday

Public Health reported one new COVID-19 case in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

Officials say the case involves an individual in their 30s in the Fredericton Region (Zone 3) and is being investigated.

The individual is currently self-isolating.

There are 27 active cases of COVID-19 across New Brunswick, with two people in hospital, including one being treated in ICU.

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus is 596, with 560 people who have recovered and eight deaths attributed to the virus.

Overall, 152,108 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.