One new case of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Monday

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the Central Zone on February 22nd.

Officials say Monday's case is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There are 19 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, including one person receiving treatment in ICU.

Since October 1st, Nova Scotia has completed 192,854 tests for COVID-19, with 521 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,510 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

As of February 21st, 27,521 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 11,533 people have received both required doses.

The first community vaccination clinic for those aged 80 and over launched at the IWK in Halifax on Monday.

Vaccinations are by appointment only and for people who have been randomly selected and live within an hour's drive of the hospital.

(With files from the Canadian Press)

