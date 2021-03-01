One new case of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Monday

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Nova Scotia on Monday.

Officials say the new case in the Central Zone is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There are 35 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including two people who are receiving treatment for the virus in ICU.

Since October 1st, Nova Scotia has completed 214,939 tests for COVID-19, with 553 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 3,931 Nova Scotia tests on February 28th.

As of Sunday, 32,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia, and 12,845 people have received both required doses.