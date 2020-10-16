One new case of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Friday, state of emergency renewed

Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia on Friday.

Government says the new case is in the Central Zone, is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, and the individual has been self-isolating as required.

To date, the province has 103,590 negative test results, 1,093 positive COVID-19 cases, with 65 deaths and 1,024 cases that are considered resolved.

There are four active cases of COVID-19 remaining in Nova Scotia, though no one is receiving treatment in hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 879 Nova Scotia tests on October 15.

Government also renewed the state of emergency on Friday to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians.

The order takes effect at 12:00 p.m. Sunday October 18 and extends until 11:59 a.m. Sunday November 1 unless terminated or extended.