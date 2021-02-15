One new case of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Monday

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in the Central Zone on Monday.

Officials say the new case is related to a previously reported case and the individual is self-isolating.

Public Health says there are 10 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with one person currently receiving treatment in ICU.

Since October 1st, Nova Scotia has completed 181,832 tests for COVID-19, with 505 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,620 Nova Scotia tests on February 14th.