One new case of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Tuesday

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Public Health says the travel-related case is in the Central Zone and the person is self0isolating.

Officials say there are ten active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia, including two people in hospital, with one person being treated in ICU.

To date 15,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 2,954 Nova Scotians receiving two doses.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 163,597 tests for COVID-19, with 493 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 919 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.