One new case of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Tuesday

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Officials say the case is in the Northern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There are 29 active cases of COVID-19 in the province with four people in hospital, including two in ICU.

Government says two new cases of the UK variant and five new cases of the South African variant have been identified in Nova Scotia.

The two UK variants are in the Central and Western Zones and are connected to a previously reported UK variant, while the five cases of the South African variant are in the same household that includes a traveller in the Central Zone.

There are now eight cases of the UK variant and six of the South African variant in Nova Scotia.

Since October 1st, Nova Scotia has completed 220,085 tests for COVID-19, with 554 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 5,146 Nova Scotia tests on March 1st.

As of Monday, 33,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia, and 12,891 people have received both required doses.