One new case of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Wednesday

There are 11 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia after one new case was reported on Wednesday.

Officials say the new case in the Central Zone is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the individual is self-isolating as required.

Public Health says there are two people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including one person in ICU.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 165,214 tests for COVID-19, with 494 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,617 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday.

To date 15,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia, with 3,457 people receiving both required doses.