One new case of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Thursday

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the Central Zone on Thursday.

Public Health says the case is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and the individual is self-isolating as required.

Officials say there are 10 active cases in the province, with two people being treated in hospital, including one in ICU.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 166,074 tests for COVID-19, with 495 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 854 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday.

To date 16,448 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia, with 4,046 people receiving both required doses.