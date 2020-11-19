One new case of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Thursday, 23 active cases remain

One new case of COVID-19 was identified in Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

Public Health says the new case is in the Central Zone and is under investigation.

To date, Nova Scotia has 125,434 negative test results, 1,155 positive cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

One person is receiving treatment for COVID-19 in a Nova Scotia hospital.

The provincial government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,314 Nova Scotia tests on November 18th.