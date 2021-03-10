One new case of COVID-19 reported in the Western Zone on Wednesday

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in the Western Zone on Wednesday.

Public Health says the case is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and the person is self-isolating.

Officials say there are 24 active COVID-19 infections in Nova Scotia, with two people in hospital, including one receiving treatment in ICU.

Since October 1st, Nova Scotia has completed 255,180 tests for COVID-19, with 576 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,382 Nova Scotia tests on March 9th.

As of Tuesday, 42,556 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, with 15,086 Nova Scotian's who have received both required doses.