One new COVID-19 case reported, 18 active cases remain in Nova Scotia Thursday

One new case of COVID-19 was identified in Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

Public Health says the new case is in the Central Zone and is under investigation.

To date, Nova Scotia has a total of 114,607 negative test results, 1,119 positive cases, and 65 deaths.

There are 18 active cases of the virus in the province, with no one currently in hospital due to COVID-19.

The provincial government says that the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,058 Nova Scotia tests on November 4th.