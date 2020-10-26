One new COVID-19 case reported, five active cases remain in Nova Scotia on Monday

One new case of COVID-19 was identified on Sunday in Nova Scotia.

Public Health says the new case is in the Central Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported travel-related case.

To date, Nova Scotia has a total of 109,032 negative test results, 1,101 positive cases, and 65 deaths.

There are five active cases of the virus in the province and no one is currently in hospital due to COVID-19.

The provincial government says that the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 285 Nova Scotia tests on October 25.