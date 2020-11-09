One new COVID-19 case reported in N.S. Monday, 16 active cases remain

One new case of COVID-19 was identified in Nova Scotia on Sunday.

Officials say the new case is in the Central Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

To date, Nova Scotia has 117,623 negative test results, 1,129 positive cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

There are 16 active cases in the province, with no one currently in hospital.

The provincial government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 658 Nova Scotia tests on November 8th.