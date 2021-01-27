One new COVID-19 case reported in N.S. Tuesday

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Public Health says the travel-related case is in the Central Zone and the person is self-isolating.

There are 11 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, but no one is being treated in hospital.

Officials say 11,622 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Tuesday, including 2,708 people who have received both required doses.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 154,002 tests for COVID-19, with 483 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,592 Nova Scotia tests on January 25th.