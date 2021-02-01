One new COVID-19 case reported in Nova Scotia on Monday

One new COVID-19 case was reported in Nova Scotia on Monday.

Public Health says the case in the Western Zone is a close contact of a previous case and the individual is self-isolating as required.

Officials say there are ten active cases remaining in the province, with two people in hospital, including one being treated in ICU.

To date 14,906 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 2,729 Nova Scotians receiving two doses.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 162,678 tests for COVID-19, with 492 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 931 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.