One new COVID-19 case reported in Nova Scotia Thursday

One new COVID-19 case was reported in Nova Scotia on Thursday.

Public Health says the case is in the Western Zone and is under investigation.

Officials say the case in Central Zone connected to Beaver Bank-Monarch Drive Elementary School that was reported Wednesday evening will appear in Thursday's data as it was identified after the cut-off period for reporting.

There are 13 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including one person who is receiving treatment in ICU.

Since October 1st, Nova Scotia has completed 185,684 tests for COVID-19, with 513 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,547 Nova Scotia tests on February 17th.

As of Wednesday, 25,032 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 9,782 people have received both required doses.