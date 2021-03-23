One new COVID-19 case reported in the Eastern Zone Tuesday

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the Eastern Zone on Tuesday.

Officials say the case is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the person is self-isolating as required.

There are 21 active COVID-19 infections in the province, but no one is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

As of March 22nd, 66,287 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia, and 20,579 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since October 1st, 282,116 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 602 positive COVID-19 cases and one death.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,756 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.