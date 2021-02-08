One new COVID-19 case reported over the weekend in Nova Scotia

Public Health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 over the weekend in Nova Scotia.

Officials reported the travel-related case in the Central Zone on Sunday, saying the individual is self-isolating as required.

There are eight active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and one person is receiving treatment for the virus In ICU in a Nova Scotia hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 169,984 tests for COVID-19, with 496 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 876 Nova Scotia tests on February 6th.