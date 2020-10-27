One new COVID-19 case reported, six active cases remain in Nova Scotia on Tuesday

One new case of COVID-19 was identified in Nova Scotia on Monday.

Public Health says the new case is in the Central Zone, is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and the individual has been self-isolating as required.

To date, Nova Scotia has a total of 109,462 negative test results, 1,102 positive cases, and 65 deaths.

There are six active cases of the virus in the province, with no one currently in hospital due to COVID-19.

The provincial government says that the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 610 Nova Scotia tests on October 26.