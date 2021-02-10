One new COVID-19 case reported Wednesday in Nova Scotia

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

Officials say the new case in the Central Zone is related to a previously reported case and the individual is self-isolating as required.

There are nine active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including one person receiving treatment in ICU.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 173,931 tests for COVID-19, with 499 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,253 Nova Scotia tests on February 9th.

As of Tuesday, 20,013 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia, with 5,900 people who have received two doses.