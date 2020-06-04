One new death, no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

One more COVID-19 related death is being reported in Nova Scotia on Thursday.

The province says the death involved a male in his 70s with underlying medical conditions in the Central Region.

A release states the man was not a resident of a long-term care facility.

No new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, meaning to date the province has 1,058 confirmed cases, 43,911 negative test results, and 61 deaths.

Three individuals are currently in hospital, one of which is in ICU, while 995 individuals have now recovered.

There is one licensed long-term care home in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

Northwood in Halifax currently has three residents and one staff member with active cases.