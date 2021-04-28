One new school reports COVID-19 case

Public Health is reporting another school with a COVID-19 case connected to it.

In a release late Tuesday, officials say a case has been identified at Strait Area Education Recreation Centre (SAERC) in Port Hawkesbury.

The school is moving to at-home learning on Wednesday, along with all public and private schools across the province, and SAERC will undergo a deep cleaning.

Public Health will be in touch with any close contacts of positive cases and advise of next steps, including testing.

Out of an abundance of caution, officials are recommending that all students and staff be tested for COVID-19.

Only those with COVID-19 symptoms are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result.