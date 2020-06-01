One person dead and another injured in single-vehicle crash in N.S.

One person is dead and another injured following a single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Lunenburg County, N.S.

RCMP say they were called shortly after 1 p.m. to North River, where a driver had lost control of a vehicle on North River Road.

They say the car was heavily damaged and overturned in the ditch.

Both the driver and the passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

A 31-year-old man was reported dead on scene, while a 28-year-old woman was airlifted to Halifax with serious injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.