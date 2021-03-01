One person sent to hospital after Highway 101 collision

The RCMP say one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 101.

Kings District RCMP responded to the scene between Exits 10 and 11 at 5:24 p.m. on Friday.

Police say a vehicle pulled out to pass a transport truck and struck two oncoming vehicles.

The driver of one of the oncoming vehicles was transported to hospital with minor injuries, while the remaining vehicle occupants were treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

Highway 101 was closed for approximately two hours.