Online appointment booking now live for five more NSHA sites

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says online booking is now live for five more blood collection sites.

Online booking for blood collection is now available at Hants Community Hospital, Glace Bay Hospital, QEII Halifax infirmary, Yarmouth Regional Hospital and Valley Regional Hospital.

The NSHA says X-rays at Hants Community and Glace Bay Hospitals can also be booked online as of Friday.

More locations will be added to the online booking service over the coming weeks and months.

Patients without internet access can continue to book appointments for these services by phone.