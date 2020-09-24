Online booking service available for Aberdeen Blood Collection in New Glasgow on Friday

Nova Scotia Health is continuing to expand its online appointment booking service with the inclusion of Aberdeen Blood Collection.

A release states online booking for appointments at the New Glasgow blood collection location, along with Bayers Road and Spryfield in Halifax, Eastern Kings Memorial Community Health Centre in Wolfville, and St. Margaret's Bay locations will be available starting Friday.

Patients wishing to book blood collection appointments at the new locations should visit https://booking.nshealth.ca.

Nova Scotia Health says the system will continue to be expanded in phases to eventually include diagnostic imaging, including X-rays.

As new blood collection and diagnostic imaging services, along with services at the IWK in Halifax, become available for online booking, they will be added to the location listings online.

The online booking system currently includes the ability to book blood collection at Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro, Lloyd E. Matheson Centre in Elmsdale and Woodlawn Medical Centre and Dartmouth General Hospital in Dartmouth.

Nova Scotia Health says patients without internet access can still make appointments for blood collection and diagnostic imaging by phone.