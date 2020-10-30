Online booking service expands to Oxford blood collection

Public Health has expanded its online appointment booking service to five more sites in Nova Scotia.

Locally, the service is now available for Oxford blood collection.

It has also expanded to blood collection in Clare and Barrington, x-ray services at the QEII's Victoria General Hospital, as well as EKG, x-ray, and blood collection at the Victoria County Memorial Hospital.

Public Health says additional locations will continue to be added to the online booking service over the coming weeks and months.

Patients without internet access will continue to be able to make blood collection or x-ray appointments by phone.