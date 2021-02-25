Online call to ID volunteer firefighters in photo paying off for Halifax museum

A Halifax military museum recently put out an online call for help after acquiring a Second World War era photo depicting an all-Black volunteer fire brigade in the city.

The photo is of 16 men and three women, posing in front of a building.

All are wearing their metal, military-style fire warden helmets and armbands identifying them as part of a volunteer neighbourhood unit.

Chara Kingston of the Army Museum Halifax Citadel says she put out a tweet asking for help in identifying the unit and that inquiry is starting to pay off.

Kingston says one young woman has identified her aunt in the photo, and further help is coming from Cy Clayton, a museum board member.

Clayton says he has tracked down a copy that identifies the people in the photo by their first initial and last names, which he will give to museum officials tomorrow.

It's believed the photo was taken in 1943 in north end Halifax.