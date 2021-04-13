Online COVID-19 screening pilot at Victoria General site of the QEII

Public Health is piloting an online COVID-19 screening tool at the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

Starting today, anyone entering the Victoria General site can go online and complete their COVID-19 screening assessment, and show a copy of the results when entering the hospital.

A release states the tool is being introduced on a trail basis at this site only and will not be available at other Nova Scotia Health sites at this time.

Officials say the tool will be evaluated and may become more widely available, depending on the outcome of the pilot.