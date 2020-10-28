Online COVID-19 test booking coming soon to Northern Zone

Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health says the province is streamlining COVID-19 testing so people can book their test more quickly.

Dr. Robert Strang says this will allow Public Health to detect the virus sooner and manage any new cases in the province.

People who complete an online self-assessment and require a test will automatically be directed to the online booking site.

811 will book tests for people who are unable to access the online self-assessment or who want to speak with a nurse about their symptoms.

Online booking is now available for any Nova Scotian getting a test through primary assessment centres in the Central Zone or at the IWK Health Centre.

Government says online booking in the Northern, Eastern, and Western zones is expected to be available by the second week of November.

Until then, people in those three zones will continue to receive a phone call within 48 hours of completing the online self-assessment.