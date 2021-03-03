Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade 'frustrated and disappointed' by SiRT mass shooting report

The Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade says they are "frustrated and disappointed" that there will be no accountability for the RCMP, after the province's Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) cleared two Mounties who fired five shots at another RCMP officer parked at the fire hall during last year's mass shooting.

In the statement on Facebook, the fire brigade says, "Their actions that day endangered lives, damaged property and caused mental health issues for many of the people involved."

SiRT said in its long-awaited, six-page report that the officers who fired their guns were told the killer was using a replica police vehicle -- giving them grounds to believe the officer standing beside a patrol car was the murderer.

Officers approached the fire hall and saw a marked vehicle with an officer in an orange and yellow vest beside it, who was disobeying their orders.

After failing the receive radio information, the officers opened fire on the patrol vehicle, though no one was hurt in the incident.