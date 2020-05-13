Onslow Mountain man facing child pornography charges

A 31-year-old Onslow Mountain man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Investigators were directed to a home in the community after a social media application notified law enforcement that child pornography was being shared on their service.

Police searched the residence on Monday and took Jon-Erik Hill into custody.

He's been charged with making, transmitting, and possession of child pornography.

Hill has been released on a number of strict conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on August 12th.