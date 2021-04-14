Opening of Atlantic Bubble delayed to May 3rd

The Council of Atlantic Premiers have agreed to delay the reopening of the Atlantic Bubble by at least two weeks, to May 3rd.

In a news release yesterday, the council says the four premiers reviewed the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region and considered how to move forward on reducing travel restrictions within the Atlantic region.

They say that the decision to delay the opening of the Atlantic Bubble was based upon expert advice from the region’s Chief Medical Officers of Health.

Premiers will meet during the last week of April to review the status of outbreaks and determine if a further delay to May 10th is required.

Earlier in the day, Nova Scotia re-imposed a 14-day self-isolation requirement for travellers from New Brunswick due to increasing COVID-19 cases in that province.