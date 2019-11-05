Opening of new East Hants Aquatic Centre delayed until new year

The new East Hants Aquatic Centre in Elmsdale won't be opening early next month, as originally planned.

The municipality says it has received confirmation from Bird Construction that the early December target can't be met because of impacts from Dorian in September.

The post-tropical storm damaged equipment in the aquatic centre, which then needed to be replaced, causing delays.

The Municipality of East Hants says the aquatic centre will now open for limited activities toward the end of January 2020, with full programming expected to begin in early February 2020.

Officials say the delayed opening will have no financial impact on the facility's $19 million budget.

Over the coming weeks, people will see the completion of the exterior of the building (including the finishing of siding), the addition of a sign on the Highway 102 side, landscaping work and the pouring of the splash pad.

Finishing work on the interior of the building is ongoing.

Membership rates for the new aquatic centre will be available in the coming weeks.